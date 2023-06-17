Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson addresses those Hayden Christensen rumors

Rosario Dawson has addressed those rumors about Hayden Christensen appearing in Ahsoka.

"It’s pretty remarkable and exciting. We were teenagers, and then I saw him right

immediately afterwards go into this universe. I never could have fathomed that I would have had any part of that, besides just being a fan of his, and being really proud of him," Dawson says in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22.

Ahsoka, developed by Jon Favreau and Filioni for Disney Plus, is an original series about the life and times of Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano. Rosario Dawson stars as the titular character, reprising her role from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Added Dawson: "It’s just been really cool that at this moment, I’m joining it, and he’s been able to come back [in 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi] and also get embraced by the Star Wars family in a way that I think is much deserved. It’s definitely one of those things that would be super cool if he was [in Ahsoka], but I’m just really grateful that we’re in the same universe."

The series was announced back in 2020 as one of three spin-offs from The Mandalorian, with later reports announcing that Christensen would have a small part in the show as well – though the timelines don't really match up. Dawson later apologized for confirming the report.

The cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as young Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, a character who first appeared in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, Ray Stevenson, who voiced Gar Saxon in both Rebels and Clone Wars, as the villainous admiral, as well as Ivanna Sakhno and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in undisclosed roles.

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney Plus on August 23, 2023.

This is just a snippet of our interview in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features Netflix thriller Heart of Stone on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, June 22. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Total Film)

If you're a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You'll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured above). And with our latest offer you can get a free STM ChargeTree worth £69.99. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).