Darth Vader may not be in the Ahsoka show as new Star Wars details revealed

A new Star Wars report has suggested that Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader might not be back in the upcoming Disney Plus show Ahsoka.

News broke back in October 2021 that Christensen would be reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker in the show, which was seemingly confirmed by Ahsoka actor Rosario Dawson after she shared the news on social media. But, a new report from Vanity Fair suggests Vader might not be in the show after all.

"I looked in my email, and Star Wars was like, 'You might want to take that down,'" Dawson said. "I'm like, 'Man, I can't be trusted.'" The report adds that Lucasfilm wouldn't confirm if the Vader news was true or false.

What is for sure, though, is that Christensen will return as Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, which is arriving this May 27. Whether Anakin will be back alongside his former Padawan in Ahsoka will have to remain a mystery for now, though.

Dave Filoni, showrunner on The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, also revealed some more details about the upcoming show. "Ahsoka is a continuous story," he said. "It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That's what I want the character to be doing, and I think that's what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I've only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older – they're very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be."

Ahsoka will arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.