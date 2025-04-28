Darth Vader won't appear in Andor season 2 because he "doesn't have a lot to say"

Tony Gilroy has explained why Darth Vader won't appear in Andor season 2 – and it's a pretty understandable reason.

"No, that was never on my agenda," Gilroy told Rolling Stone, when asked if he'd considered including the Sith Lord. "Writing for Darth Vader is really limiting. I've done it. He doesn’t have a lot to say."

It's true that Vader is a man of few words. Still, his brief appearances in Rogue One are definitely some of the movie's highlights.

Gilroy also explained why Emperor Palpatine is only spoken about, never shown. "He was too big a piece of meat for me to introduce," he said. "It was too heavy a lift. I thought about it at one point, but it was too heavy a lift."

Darth Vader might not have shown up, but Andor season 2 has introduced a Star Wars Rebels character associated with Mon Mothma to live-action, and included a Padmé Amidala Easter egg.

Andor season 2 has become the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project ever, but Gilroy has admitted to experiencing some doubts before starting on season 1. "I mean epic, every morning, 'What have I done? I've fucked my life. I shouldn't have done this.' Now, I've committed," he shared.

The show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up with our Andor season 2 release schedule.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.