Tributes pour in from Hollywood and beyond for Ray Stevenson

Hollywood – and beyond – has paid tribute to actor Ray Stevenson, whose death was announced yesterday (May 22). Stevenson was 58 years old and died on Sunday after being hospitalized while filming in Italy.

The actor, born in Northern Ireland, was best known for his roles in the first three Thor movies, RRR, and TV shows like Rome, Black Sails, Dexter, and Vikings. He's also set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, which will be released on Disney Plus in August.

"Sharing in grief with you all," Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson tweeted . "What a Ray of light. Been calling cast/crew & the rest of my family to say how much I love them. Let this be your reminder to love on your people’s in real time while you can. Ray was so vivacious & unbelievably present & vibrant. He truly lived!!!"

"Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson," tweeted James Gunn. "I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today."

"Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy," said RRR director S.S. Rajamouli. "My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Ram Charan, Stevenson's co-star in the hit Indian movie, added : "Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, you'll be remembered forever," referring to his character, British governor Scott Buxton.

The official Thor Twitter account posted : "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

"RIP Ray Stevenson you are a legend," wrote his Black Sails co-star Zach McGowan. "An unforgettable scene partner and friend. Sending much love to your family. I will see you in Davie Jones’ locker when I get there brother."

Our thoughts are with Stevenson's family and loved ones.