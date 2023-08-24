Star Wars fans have a very convincing theory about who Ahsoka's Inquisitor really is

One of the big mysteries hanging over Ahsoka episode 1 and 2 is who exactly Inquisitor Marrok really is. The force-sensitive individual is aligned with Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati, and is a very adept fighter. However, given he’s dressed head to toe in black, and covered with a mask, many viewers have been wondering if he might be hiding something. Warning: spoilers for the opening episodes of Ahsoka ahead.

A major theory has been circulating online that he could actually be Ezra Bridger, the Jedi who we know sacrificed himself to defeat Thrawn at the end of Star Wars Rebels (and who also appears as a hologram in episode one). A quick refresher: Ezra is a Force-sensitive former thief who joined the crew of the Ghost where he became best friends with Sabine Wren, then trained to become a Jedi with the late Kanan Jarrus.

Much of the reasoning on this one is down to his name, and its link to Arthurian legend. Marrok was one of King Arthur’s knights who was turned into a werewolf. Given the huge symbolism around wolves in Rebels, some have speculated show creator Dave Filoni may be implying a link between these characters. Indeed, the Loth-wolves can even be seen next to Ezra in the mural unveiled in Ahsoka episode 1.

Posting on Twitter, one fan suggested that Ezra’s long struggle with the dark side in Rebels makes this theory all the more believable. "I 100% think that Ezra is either Marrok or he’s turned to the dark side in general," they wrote . "Either way I think they’re gonna use him turning as a mirror to Ahsoka not being able to save her brother but she can help Sabine save her brother."

It’s certainly intriguing, but others think that Ezra turning would completely invalidate a lot of what happens in Rebels. Another Redditor replied : "Rebels thoroughly explored the 'Ezra tempted by the dark side', and he definitively rejected it. Why would Ezra say no to Palps offering him his parents back, then go dark later anyway? It makes no sense."

(Image credit: Lucasarts)

It’s highly possible that Marrok may be someone else entirely too, as his intriguing description on StarWars.com suggests his past was as an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire. Another figure who keeps being mentioned among viewers is Starkiller, who was Darth Vader’s secret apprentice from the Force Unleashed games (which are no longer canon).

A lot of this theory is simply down to the similarities between the characters' names as Starkiller’s real name is Galen Marek, as well as the fact that at one point Filoni mentioned he considered including the character in Rebels (H/T Gizmodo).

A final theory that has been popping up is that Marrok may be one of the Knights of Ren from the sequel trilogy. These figures were supposed to pop up around this time, and after The Mandalorian season 3 featured a major nod to Snoke with the Praetorian Guard, it’s very possible that more crossovers could be on the way.

For more on Ahsoka, check out our guides to: