The Mandalorian fans are heartbroken over [SPOILER]

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 brought some huge revelations and shocking scenes, and fans are reeling over one moment in particular. A warning that the following will contain MAJOR spoilers for the new episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

Towards the end of the episode, the Mandalorian covert is trapped by Moff Gideon and his Beskar-clad troopers. Din Djarin is captured, and then, in a heart-stopping action sequence, Paz Vizsla stands his ground alone to take on the troopers while the other Mandalorians escape. Paz defeats the troopers, but it's not over yet. Gideon's Praetorian Guards enter the fray, and Vizsla is no match for the elite warriors. He's killed by the Guards, which is made all the more tragic by his son Ragnar waiting for him back on Nevarro.

"Rest in peace Paz Vizsla you were a real one you deserved so much better," is one fan's tribute (opens in new tab) to the fallen Mandalorian.

"Paz probably only had Ragnar for a few weeks cause he found him alone so he adopted him only to get killed himself so Ragnar is quite literally alone again," points out another person (opens in new tab).

"PAZ'S SON MAN HE'LL NEVER SEE HIS DAD AGAIN THIS IS SO FUCKED UP" is this fan's heartbroken reaction (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"Best episode of #TheMandalorian yet. Holy shit. That last 15 minutes was intense and Paz just became one of my favourite Mandalorians," says another person (opens in new tab).

"Din captured, Paz Vizsla dead, Grogu being separated from his father, Moff Gideon coming back, Chapter 23 was absolutely bonkers! I AM NOT OKAY" is another fan's overwhelmed response (opens in new tab).

"I am DEVASTATED that Paz Vizsla is gone but he died protecting his people. He died on their home-world… #ThisIsTheWay," says another fan (opens in new tab).

"#TheMandalorian episode 7…WE BACK! This episode was incredible. Thrawn's imminent return has me hyped! Loved seeing the Mandalorian tribes come together after learning their lesson that their own division destroyed them in the past. Moff Gideon looked amazing & Paz Vizsla a BEAST," says this person (opens in new tab).

Elsewhere in the episode, major references were made to the sequel trilogy and the upcoming Ahsoka show, and Baby Yoda got to pilot IG-11, now IG-12, which could be setting up an epic finale moment for the Child.

You can keep up to date with our The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule, and check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows through the link, as well as everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023.