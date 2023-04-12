The Mandalorian season 3, episode 7's droid twist could set up an epic finale moment for Grogu

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 gives IG-11 an update – which could be setting up an epic finale moment for baby Grogu. A warning that the following will contain major spoilers for the new episode. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the episode, IG-11 is finally repaired after Din Djarin tried to get the droid fixed up earlier in the season. The droid, now named IG-12, needs a tiny pilot, which is where Grogu comes in. Din argues that Baby Yoda is too young to be piloting IG-12, but a very enthusiastic Grogu proves him wrong and takes the droid for a spin. Adorable antics aside, Grogu proves very adept in his new ride when he uses it to break up a fight between Paz Vizsla and Axe Woves later in the episode.

But, 'The Spies,' which is the penultimate episode of season 3, ends with Din Djarin captured by the sinister Moff Gideon. Heading into the finale, it's clear this is going to be a major problem for Mando – but, looking at the season 1 and 2 finales, we can hazard a guess that Grogu is going to come to his rescue.

In the final episode of The Mandalorian season 1, IG-11 saved Grogu from a trooper holding him captive, and then ultimately sacrificed himself to ensure Baby Yoda and his pals could escape the Empire. Then, in the season 2 finale, Grogu was being held captive by Moff Gideon, until Din Djarin came and rescued him.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Considering how much Star Wars likes its symmetry, it would seem the stage is being set for a role reversal, and in the season 3 finale, Grogu, piloting IG-12, will save his father figure Din Djarin from Gideon and the Empire. This wouldn't be the first time Grogu has rescued Mando this season, either, after he traveled to Bo-Katan Kryze alone (with help from R5-D4) and brought her to Mandalore after Din got into trouble with a seriously creepy cyborg.

"There's an instant relatability and disarming charm to the relationship as soon as they're matched up together," Pedro Pascal told us of Mando and Grogu's bond. "And yet, at the same time, there's so much more to explore in terms of protector and protected, and who learns from who depending on what the circumstance is, who depends on who depending on what the circumstance is, and how that dynamic can shift between the two is really beautiful." Maybe, in the season 3 finale, Mando will be depending on Grogu as his protector, instead of the other way around.

You can keep up to date with our The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule, and check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows through the link, as well as everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023.