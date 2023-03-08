The Mandalorian fans are obsessed with Baby Yoda's heroics in the new episode

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 sees Grogu involved in some major heroics – and the internet can't get enough of the little guy's antics. A warning that the following will contain spoilers for the latest episode! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

The new episode sees Din Djarin and Grogu venture to Mandalore, which is a ruined and abandoned planet following the Great Purge. The duo head underground, but Mando is promptly attacked by a terrifying, cyclops-droid hybrid. Grogu goes into action, though, and tries to use the Force to save Din – but is noticed by the cyclops.

Mando tells Grogu to go to Bo-Katan Kryze, and Grogu speeds away in his pram. On the way back to the starfighter, he's faced with another threatening creature, but uses the Force to blast it far out of the cave.

Luckily, Din had already pointed out on the starfighter's map where Bo-Katan is located, so Baby Yoda is able to ask R5-D4 to take him to the castle on Kalevala. Grogu returns with Bo-Katan, and Mando is saved.

"Bo-Katan was such a badass here and seeing Grogu use the Force was always a nice change, along with travelling through the galaxy by himself for a brief moment," says one fan.

"Grogu being confident enough to use the Force just to save his dad, oh what a good little boy!" is another person's verdict, while this person agrees: "I loved seeing #Grogu sneaking around to save his dad"

"Now I NEED a full Grogu solo adventure episode," thinks someone else, while another observes: "#Grogu would do anything for his daddy"

"Just Grogu using everything Din taught him and being able to find Kalevala because he always listens so carefully when his dad talks and remembers," enthuses someone else.

Others are also particularly impressed with Grogu's navigational abilities: "Grogu flying the ship by himself he learned so much from his dad."

"So glad that #TheMandalorian episodes get released so early, could watch the new one before work and it was so wonderful intense! I love how Grogu actually remembers Din's lessons," says another fan.