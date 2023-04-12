The Mandalorian fans react to Grogu's new ride

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 has given Grogu a sweet new ride – and fans are loving it. A warning that, before we go any further, the following will contain spoilers for the new episode. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

After Din Djarin attempted to get IG-11 fixed earlier in the season, this episode finally reintroduces the newly repaired droid, though he's now called IG-12. Greef Karga points out that someone small is needed to pilot the droid, and though Din is reluctant to let Grogu in the driver's seat, Baby Yoda is very enthusiastic about it. In fact, he ends up roaming Nevarro in his new droid ride, hitting the "yes/no" dialogue buttons to hilarious results.

Understandably, fans can't get enough of the adorable droid/baby duo. "Appreciation tweet for Grogu mounted on IG-12 because it's literally the cutest, most precious thing you'll see today," says one person (opens in new tab).

"IG-12 and Grogu is actually a lot cuter than I thought it would be. It works for me. Especially getting Grogu's "yes" and "no" through the IG-12 voice, lol. I feel like some people are gonna hate on this but it really worked with me," says another fan (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"GROGU IN IG-12 HOLDING THE FRUIT OUT OF DIN'S REACH AS HE'S TRYING TO GET IT FROM HIM I CAN'T," is this person's overwhelmed response (opens in new tab) – in the episode, Grogu helps himself to some food from a market stall, to Din's frustration.

"Ok but like besides that scene with Bo and Din, the scenes with Grogu annoying Din by being in IG-12 were my absolute favorite I love that father and son," says another person (opens in new tab).

This fan (opens in new tab) can't handle the cuteness compared to the rest of the episode: "BRUH I had one moment of peace and fun when Grogu was piloting IG-12 and after that it was just epicness, shock and fear."

The episode ends with Din Djarin captured by Moff Gideon, who has Praetorian Guards and Beskar-clad troopers at his disposal. Whatever happens next, we can assume that things are going to get very dramatic.

Elsewhere in 'The Spies,' some major connections to the sequel trilogy and Ahsoka were introduced.

You can keep up to date with our The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule, and check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows through the link, as well as everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023.