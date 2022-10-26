[SPOILER] is finally part of the Star Wars universe in Tales of the Jedi

Tales of the Jedi, a new animated anthology series from Dave Filoni, finally brings Bryce Dallas Howard fully into the Star Wars fold. Howard has directed episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett before, but she hasn't been seen (or heard) onscreen in the franchise before – until now. Turn back here if you don't want spoilers for the Tales of the Jedi voice cast!

In episode four of the show, titled 'The Sith Lord,' the Jedi Yaddle features prominently. She's been seen before in The Phantom Menace, and is another member of Yoda's species. Yaddle has an epic, emotional story in this episode, but what's most surprising of all is her voice. Not only does Yaddle speak normally, not in backwards riddles like Yoda, but there's also a very familiar figure behind the dialogue: Bryce Dallas Howard.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

That's right, Howard has finally, properly debuted in the galaxy far, far away as the voice of Yaddle. She only appears in this one episode of the show, but here's hoping Howard's take on the character pops up again elsewhere in the saga.

"Meet Yaddle in #TalesOfTheJedi – voiced by me *squeal* – streaming this Wednesday, October 26 only on Disney Plus. Thank you Dave Filoni for making this dream come true," Howard wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab) of her role.

Tales of the Jedi splits its focus between Ahsoka Tano and a younger Count Dooku, telling three stories from across their lives. 'The Sith Lord' focuses on Dooku before he leaves the Jedi Order, and also features voice performances from Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine and Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn.

All six episodes of Tales of the Jedi are streaming on Disney Plus now. If you're all caught up, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.