Star Wars fans think they've spotted a crossover between Ahsoka and The Mandalorian involving Grogu

Star Wars fans might have spotted a key crossover between Ahsoka episode 5 and The Mandalorian season 3, involving Grogu and the purrgil.

At the end of the Ahsoka episode, Ahsoka Tano herself and her droid buddy Huyang are transported from the galaxy we know and love to a whole new location. Ahsoka, who went through a major transformation with her Master Anakin Skywalker in the World Between Worlds, symbolized by a Gandalf-style outfit change, was able to communicate with the hyperspace travelling purrgil and secure a ride to Grand Admiral Thrawn's location. Significantly, though, Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren are also in the other galaxy, so it's a mission with incredibly high stakes.

Ahsoka isn't the first time we've seen the purrgil, though. They made their live-action debut (following appearances in Star Wars Rebels) in The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1. Grogu, travelling through hyperspace with Din Djarin, sees some purrgil travelling beside them, and the baby looks particularly captivated by the star whales.

"Wild theory: The scene of Grogu and Mando are us seeing #Ahsoka & #Huyang being transported to the New Galaxy," speculates one fan . "At first glance Grogu seems curious about them, but now I think it's more so he sensing Ahsoka the White. He would know her touch in the Force as they've connected."

Ahsoka and Grogu met back in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5, so it would make a lot of sense for them to have a connection through the Force.

"What if the purrgil carrying #Ahsoka and #Huyang, is the same one we saw already traveling in #Mandalorian season 3, and it especially caught Grogu's attention because he sensed Ahsoka with them," guesses another fan .

"I don't know a ton about purrgil but I am thinking it's unlikely the pod Grogu saw is the same pod in Ahsoka," points out another person , though. "There are probably lots of purrgil in the galaxy!"

