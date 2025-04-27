Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy explains why the show is light on aliens: "Yeah, I'm a little bit sensitive about it"

It might be high on tension, espionage, and ridiculously good air-thumping speeches, but one thing that Andor has been limited on in both its first season and second, which returned to Disney Plus last week, is aliens. For a show set in a galaxy far, far away, there aren't many otherworldly beings that the Star Wars franchise is known for wandering around, and showrunner Tony Gilroy is happy to keep it that way.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Gilroy confessed that efforts were made to amp up the alien interaction for Andor season 2, which catches up with Cassian (Diego Luna) before he sets off on his do-or-die mission that will take place in Rogue One. "Yeah, I'm a little bit sensitive about it. I mean, we've tried to do more and more and more. There's a lot of different reasons for it," explained Gilroy."

Thankfully, the creator of the critically acclaimed show promises that you can expect more extraterrestrial interaction as the second season of this rebel spy's adventure continues. "But yeah, I think there are more there are more this season than previously. And I'm always trying. I'm always trying. It's on my mind. It's on my mind all the time."

Interestingly, the same decrease in alien activity was present in Rogue One, which featured an all-human team of spies (and one sarcastic killer robot) tasked with retrieving and transporting the Death Star plans to the rebels to destroy the killer space station (spoilers – they do). Some were still present, though, and Gilroy explained that the gradual shift from inhabitants from other worlds couldn't be rushed. "They're a very strong flavor when they come in, and it really shifts things. You had to be really careful about how you do it."

You can watch for more non-human appearances in the highly anticipated series as Andor season 2 continues this week. We've also intercepted a top-secret transmission and compiled a list of every upcoming Star Wars movie and show here, if that's your thing.