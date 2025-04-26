Star Wars creator George Lucas has revealed the ingenious reason Yoda speaks backwards

He's the wisest, most respected Jedi in the galaxy, but after the initial meeting, it sure does take a while for you to get to grips with how Master Yoda talks. The legendary Jedi who met Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in 1980 has, like many other characters in the franchise, become an icon, with one notable highlight being his distinctive dialogue. Cryptically jumbling up sentences like he threw them in a swamp and dragged them back out again, now Star Wars creator George Lucas has given a clear explanation as to why Yoda speaks the way that he does. Pay attention, you must. Clear everything will be, hmm?

While attending the 16th TCM Class Film Festival and a showing of The Empire Strikes Back (yes, still the best Star Wars film ever), Lucas broke down his reasoning for Yoda's unique dialogue, which sets him apart from other characters (via Deadline). “If you speak regular English, people won’t listen that much,” he explained. “But if he had an accent, or it’s really hard to understand what he’s saying, they focus on what he’s saying.”

It was an ingenious move that helped this small, pea-green-colored wizard stand out from the crowd, particularly among younger audiences. “He was basically the philosopher of the movie,” Lucas revealed. “I had to figure out a way to get people to actually listen – especially 12-year-olds.”

Thankfully, the code was cracked, and now the rest is history from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The only question now is: will the other notable Yoda-looking character have a similar speech pattern? Since his debut in The Mandalorian, fans have wondered just what Grogu will sound like when he says his first words to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and it's a topic that showrunner Jon Favreau has yet to address.

Last year, executive producer Dave Filoni revealed that it was something that was definitely discussed, given that the little scamp is actually pushing 50 years old. "You know, I leave all that stuff to Jon, really. I'm very protective of the character as far as being Jon's brainchild, literally," Filoni told Insider. "I advise and obviously have been a big part of that creation." But just as Yoda swapping his words around makes him who he is, giving Grogu a voice of his own could also have a massive impact on the pointy-eared little cherub as well. "We talk about how much would that change him or how much do we change him?" Filoni explained. "We really like him how he is. It's hard. It's a great question. It's definitely something we think about and you know, I think it depends how much farther we go forward. I don't know."

That could all change now that The Mandalorian & Grogu are set to return, this time to the big screen on May 22, 2026. Perhaps the big move to movies could finally see him have a few things to say. Besides that though, here's why we think the new film will be going to back to its Disney Plus roots and why that's a good thing.