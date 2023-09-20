Ahsoka fans think something worse is coming than Thrawn

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Ahsoka episode 6 so make sure you’re up to date on the Star Wars spin-off.

Grand Admiral Thrawn’s introduction to Ahsoka might be enough to send a chill down your spine, but viewers think something worse is on its way.

During the latest episode of the Star Wars spin-off show, Morgan Elsbeth, Sabine Wren, Shin Hati, and Baylan Skoll arrive in Peridea to find Thrawn and his army of Night Troopers. As they navigate how to leave the planet, it seems there may be something else lingering in wait for them there.

Shin warns that the Great Mothers seem eager to leave the planet. "Perhaps they flee a power greater than their own," Baylan replies. "Something calls to me, can’t you hear it? Something stirs here." Just what that "something" is has led to a lot of speculation among Star Wars fans.

"I want to know what that ‘something stirring’ is that Baylan said he felt," wrote a viewer on Reddit. "Both Thrawn and the Great Mothers seem very VERY desperate to get off world. Thrawn I understand but the Mothers seem like they’re in a massive hurry to gtfo. Whatever is hidden on that world must be big."

Others have some more ideas, including that it may be the terrifying alien species, the Grysk who appeared in the Thrawn novels. However, others think the new threat will be magical in nature, given the introduction of the Nightsisters of Dathomir. Another theory is maybe the Abeloth from the Legends continuity, as one wrote, "From what I remember she’s basically the living embodiment of chaos and destruction."

"I’m getting strong vibes that Baylan is way too overconfident for his own good and this source of power is going to be his undoing," another speculated. A final user simply put it: "Ditch that galaxy and throw away the keys."

However, there’s also a different theory altogether, which is that Thrawn might be this franchise answer to Thanos, as we build up to Dave Filoni’s Mandoverse movie. Summing this up, a Redditor suggested: "I'm pretty sure this is all supposed to build to a Filoni-made Avengers-esque mashup movie with all the Mando era characters. I can't picture a better villain for that than Thrawn, so I'm sure he makes it back."

The next episode of Ahsoka may hold some more answers when it returns on Disney Plus next week. In the meantime, check out our guides to: