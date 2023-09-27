Ahsoka confirms when exactly it takes place, and it makes one plot point a little confusing

Ahsoka episode 7 featured everything from space battles to heartfelt reunions, but there was one detail that left us stumped. Warning, before we get any further, we’ll be getting into spoiler territory from here on out so make sure you’re up to date.

In the latest episode of the show, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) was called before the Senate to answer questions over her unsanctioned mission to Seatos. Before a certain droid appeared to save the day with a message from none other than Leia Organa, Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) shared an intriguing insight which clarified when exactly the show takes place.

In response to Xiono’s questioning of the existence of the Imperial Remnant, Teva asks: "What about the conflict on Mandalore?" Xiono replies that Gideon was a "warlord" acting on his own, seemingly referring to his onslaught on Din Djarin and the Mandalorians in the season finale of The Mandalorian season 3. This confirms Ahsoka takes place after that.

This is intriguing as, up until now, we had thought that Ahsoka took place between The Mandalorian season 2 and season 3 because of Morgan Elsbeth’s involvement. In Ahsoka’s opening episode, she’s been transported by the New Republic after being captured by Ahsoka Tano herself. That capture happened during The Mandalorian season 2 episode 'The Jedi'.

There could be a simple explanation for this one if Elsbeth was actually in holding before her transport to face trial. It wouldn’t be hugely surprising if there had been delays in this either, given that New Republic bureaucracy seemingly leaves a lot to be desired.

The fact this takes place after The Mandalorian season 3 finale might also spell some more crossovers on the way as we head towards the end of Ahsoka season 1.