Ahsoka season 2 could release before the Dave Filoni movie

Ahsoka’s season finale has now aired, and you might be wondering if this is really the last we’ll see of the beloved Jedi. Warning, we’ll be getting into spoilers from the final episode from here on out, so make sure you’re up to date.

Not many loose ends were tied up in the final episode on Disney Plus which saw Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger doing their best to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn from making his way across the galaxy. As while Ezra managed to follow him and make it back to Hera Syndulla, Ahsoka and Sabine got trapped in Peridea. They’re not alone there though, as Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are also stuck on the mysterious planet.

We know that Dave Filoni’s story will be continuing into his upcoming movie, which will tie together all the threads of the Mandoverse. However, it seems that Ahsoka season 2 may be coming even sooner than that. Per a report in Deadline , the second season is reportedly looking like a reality, even though nothing is locked in yet. Although, with no clear signs suggesting that "Ahsoka will return," it seems like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if this is actually the case or not.

Just when a prospective second season would release is also a big unknown. While the WGA strikes are nearing a conclusion, the SAG-AFTRA strikes is still ongoing, so potential schedules are very hard to predict. Then there’s the other upcoming slate of new Star Wars shows and movies, which means it’s looking pretty busy for the galaxy far, far away right now. Next up we have Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, Andor season 2, and the Lando movie, which are all in various stages of development.

