Star Wars confirms why Anakin Skywalker is in the Ahsoka finale – and it's a promising sign for the future

At the end of Ahsoka episode 8, things aren't looking good for our heroes. Grand Admiral Thrawn has escaped back to the main galaxy – though, luckily, he's unwittingly brought Ezra Bridger with him – and Sabine Wren, Ahsoka Tano, and Huyang are left stranded on Peridea, along with Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll.

But, Ahsoka doesn't seem to be letting the defeat rattle her too badly, and, in the final moments of the episode, Snips sees a familiar convor bird named Morai – a symbol of the Daughter, a Force goddess representing the light side who helped to save Ahsoka's life in The Clone Wars (for a full rundown on what happened, see our guide to the World Between Worlds through the link). We also see the ghost of Anakin Skywalker watching over her and Sabine with a smile.

Thanks to a post on the official Star Wars site, we now know for sure that both Anakin and Morai's presence are actually very promising.

"The convor Morai and the Force spirit of Anakin Skywalker both appear to give Ahsoka Tano signs that she's exactly where she is supposed to be," reads the article. "With this simple wisdom, reflected in images that show Baylan on his journey, Shin igniting her lightsaber as she enters the bandit's camp on Peridea, and Thrawn and the Great Mothers arriving at Dathomir, it seems like everyone is in agreement."

Ahsoka herself says she believes she's where she needs to be in the finale, so it would seem the bittersweet ending isn't as catastrophic as it might first appear.

Ahsoka season 2 hasn't been officially confirmed just yet, but it's reportedly more likely to arrive before Dave Filoni's upcoming Star Wars movie. That means Ahsoka's story will probably be continued on Disney Plus, though we'll have to wait to find out for sure.

