Ahsoka theory predicts Baylan Skoll is seeking a huge destiny

Ahsoka ends on a pretty huge cliffhanger, as Grand Admiral Thrawn escapes back to the main galaxy – with Ezra Bridger in tow – while Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are left stranded on Peridea.

That isn't all, though. Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll is also seen heading off seeking his own quest, and his storyline ends with the former Jedi standing on a statue of a Force god and overlooking a valley. One fan, though, might have figured out just what is going on here – and it's a convincing theory.

Baylan Skoll Ahsoka finale theory

The last we see of Baylan in Ahsoka, he's standing with three statues – the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, three Force gods introduced in The Clone Wars. The Father represents the balance of the Force, while the Son is the dark side, and the Daughter the light side. The trio resided in the mystical realm of Mortis.

You can read a full rundown of what happens in those episodes in our World Between Worlds explainer, but the key thing to know is that the Father wanted Anakin Skywalker to take his place, as Anakin was the Chosen One. Anakin, though, refused – and ultimately all three gods ended up dead.

While one Ahsoka theory suggests Anakin has ended up taking the Father's place anyway, another theory speculates that Baylan is being called for the same purpose. The theory revolves around one shot of Baylan mimicing one of Anakin in the Mortis episodes – significantly, the Clone Wars moment comes when Anakin is searching for the Father and realizes he's residing in the monastery.

Could Baylan be seeking the Father's position for himself? It's possible, as the former Jedi was certainly aware a great power resides on Peridea.

But, the Father was specifically after Anakin thanks to his status as the Chosen One, meaning Baylan might not quite be up to the task of balancing light and dark (which was literally Anakin's prophesied destiny, after all). Since the Daughter has a strong association with Ahsoka, symbolized by that convor bird Snips sees at the end of the show, then it would seem the only figure without an avatar would be the Son.

"The Father is still Anakin... Ahsoka is the Daughter... and we have a brother without a representation..... I think it's going that way," predicts one person .

Is Baylan looking for the power of the dark side incarnate, then? Maybe, since he's certainly no longer on the light side, though he also doesn't seem to be quite so committed to the dark side, either.

We'll just have to wait and see what Baylan is really up to, most likely in a potential Ahsoka season 2.

Tragically, Ray Stevenson died before Ahsoka released on Disney Plus, and the cast paid emotional tribute to the actor after the finale aired.

