Ahsoka cast pay tribute to late Ray Stevenson as his final scene as Baylan Skoll airs

The Ahsoka cast have paid tribute to the late Ray Stevenson as his final scene aired in Ahsoka episode 8. The Star Wars actor, who iconically played force-wielding mercenary Baylan Skoll in the spin-off, died at the age of 58 in May 2023.

The season finale of Ahsoka featured what is assumed to be his final scene in the saga, and to mark the occasion, his co-star Ivanna Sakhno shared a touching post on Instagram. Sakhno plays Shin Hati, Baylan’s apprentice in the series and the cast member he shared the most screentime with.

She posted an image from Norse mythology of Skoll and Hati, who are two giant wolves who chase the sun and the moon. It’s long been speculated that this is where Dave Filoni drew these original character names from.

Sakhno wrote alongside the image, which was posted just after the finale aired: "For my friend Ray. Forever your Wolf. x" The actor wasn’t the only one to share some words too, as Ahsoka Tano actor Rosario Dawson also commented: "Grateful for you always Ray. Thank you for deepening and enriching every moment. You will forever inspire."

Morgan Elsbeth actor Diana Lee Inosanto wrote: "To Ray, our 'Poetry in Motion', May we always be reminded of you when we look to the stars," while Sabine Wren actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo shared a heart emoji. The season premiere of Ahsoka also featured a title card, which dedicated the episode to, "Our friend Ray."

