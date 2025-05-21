Andor fans are paying tribute to the show's saddest death: "True unsung hero, nobody will ever know what he sacrificed"

The final episodes of Andor season 2 are full of poignant and heartbreaking moments, but one of the show's least dramatic deaths is probably its saddest. Star Wars fans are paying tribute to Lonni Jung, a rebel spy in Luthen Rael's network working for the ISB alongside Dedra Meero, an "unsung hero" who died for the cause in season 2 episode 10.

In the episode, Lonni warns Luthen that he has complete access to Dedra's private storage, in which he'd found out something major, but wouldn't disclose what it was until Luthen guaranteed his safety. Luthen promises to take Lonni and his family to Yavin 4, so Lonni tells him that the Emperor's energy program is a lie and that Krennic is using kalkite to build a secret weapon that he's been working on for a decade.

Luthen then kills him, leaving his body on the bench where they had their conversation. He passes Lonni's intel onto Kleya, who then tells Cassian, and this is what kickstarts the chain of events that lead directly to Rogue One.

"I almost cried seeing his lifeless body on the bench," wrote one fan on Reddit. "True unsung hero, nobody will ever know what he sacrificed, how much he has helped the rebellion and the only thanks he got was being shot in the chest and leaving a family behind that never know why he had to die. Out of all the deaths in Andor Lonni really got me the most."

"I genuinely hope Kleya survived the war and made sure his contributions to the Rebellion and stopping the Death Star were officially acknowledged by the New Republic," someone else replied.

"I involuntarily cried out like Darth Vader when I saw his body limp on that bench. NOOOOOOOOOOO!" another fan wrote.

"His death felt like the biggest betrayal to me," said another viewer.

"Without Lonni, there's no intel on the Death Star, no knowledge of its weak point, the rebellion would've been completely unprepared and likely throw their entire force at it only to be decimated," another fan said. "The intel he fed Luthen was vital. The sacrifice he made, ultimate. I think about him constantly."

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus. For more on the show, take a look at our Andor season 2 review or our guide to the Andor season 2 ending explained.