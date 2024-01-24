Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 release schedule: when do episodes 1, 2, and 3 air on Disney Plus?

The Bad Batch is back. Well, almost. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 is set to release on Disney Plus this February – and it's the final ever season, meaning you won't want to miss a second of the action.

We've got everything you need to know to stream the new season below, including the full release schedule, when the first three episodes will be arriving, and how you can watch the last season. There are a few times The Bad Batch will be dropping more than one episode at once, too, so make sure you keep this page handy so you don't miss a thing.

So, for all you need to know about watching Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, head to the below. For even more on the animated Star Wars shows, check out our guides on everything you need to know about Star Wars Rebels and how to watch The Clone Wars in order.

When do Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, episodes 1, 2, and 3 air?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The first three episodes of The Bad Batch will drop on Disney Plus on February 21. Usually, Disney Plus originals drop at 6pm PT/9pm ET. That works out as 2am GMT on February 22.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 release schedule and episode count

(Image credit: Disney)

The Bad Batch season 3 will consist of 15 episodes:

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 1: 'Confined' – February 21

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 2: 'Paths Unknown' – February 21

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 3: 'Shadows of Tantiss' – February 21

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 4: 'A Different Approach' – February 28

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 5: 'The Return' – March 6

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 6: 'Infiltration' – March 13

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 7: 'Extraction' – March 13

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 8: 'Bad Territory' – March 20

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 9: 'The Harbinger' – March 27

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 10: 'Identity Crisis' – April 3

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 11: 'Point of No Return' – April 3

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 12: 'Juggernaut' – April 10

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 13: 'Into the Breach' – April 17

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 14: 'Flash Strike' – April 24

The Bad Batch season 3, episode 15: 'The Cavalry Has Arrived' – May 1

Where can you watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The only way to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 is with a Disney Plus subscription. The series won't air anywhere else.

