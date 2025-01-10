Game of Thrones star is replacing the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka season 2

Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will replace the late Ray Stevenson in Ahsoka season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Stevenson played former Jedi Baylan Skoll in season 1 of the Star Wars series before he died in May 2023, three months before the show's premiere. One of the show's antagonists, his character was a fan favorite. "I think he would’ve been over the moon. The big regret here is that he didn’t get to experience that," showrunner Dave Filoni said after his death. "I’m glad he was at Star Wars Celebration with us, that he got to see the trailer and get a taste of that from the fans. And they’ve been nothing but wonderful about Ray and the character."

Stevenson also starred in the HBO series Rome and superhero movie Punisher: War Zone, as well as having roles in Black Sails, Vikings, and the animated series Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars.

As for McCann, he's best known for playing Sandor Clegane (AKA the Hound), one of Westeros' most lethal fighters, in Game of Thrones. He's also appeared in Jumanji: The Next Level, as well as voice roles in The Legend of Vox Machina and Transformers: EarthSpark.

In Ahsoka season 2, he joins a cast that includes Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lars Mikkelsen. Production on the new installment is reportedly due to start this spring.

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't have a release date just yet.