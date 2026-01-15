28 Years Later: The Bone Temple star would love to be in a Dead Space movie adaptation – though he's willing to wait another 25 years to play his favorite character

Alfie Williams' second major movie, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, isn't even out in US theaters yet, but that hasn't stopped him from thinking about potential future projects.

In a new interview with IGN, the actor, who GamesRadar+ named best newcomer of 2025, flagged that he's been playing a lot of Dead Space recently – and that he'd be keen to star in a film adaptation one day. Hardly a far-fetched dream these days, given how Hollywood is leaning into video games as a serious source of inspiration...

"I've been sticking to the classics," the youngster said, as IGN's reporter cheekily suggested: "We can get a message out to the IGN community to try and push for it."

"Yeah!" Williams replied with a smile.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple star, Alfie Williams, reveals he's been playing Dead Space and makes a push to star in a movie adaptation if it ever happens: pic.twitter.com/2GzCuHGwQPJanuary 15, 2026

In a separate chat, the 15-year-old actor told Wonderland magazine that he'd want to play protagonist Isaac Clarke "if they ever decide to make a live-action version" of Dead Space. "But I would have to wait a while, since the character is like 40 years old!"

He went on to add: "One day, I would absolutely love to be in a Western. I just think it would be amazing. My favourite Western is Young Guns and I would love to play Billy the Kid if they ever made a remake of that film."

First released in 2008, before being remade in 2023, Electronic Arts' Dead Space follows engineer Isaac Clarke as he investigates the downed USG Ishimura after receiving a message from his girlfriend Nicole. Rumor has it that the mining ship went radio-silent after its crew was consumed by a virus, having recently discovered a mysterious alien artifact on the planet Aegis VII. As he searches the vessel's wreckage, Isaac begins to uncover dark political secrets and a conspiracy theory-believing cult – all while fighting off Necromorphs, the reanimated corpses of those formerly aboard the Ishimura.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple releases in US theaters on January 16. It's out in UK cinemas now. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game movies heading our way.