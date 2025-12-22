New Fallout season 2 trailer teases Lucy and her father's dramatic reunion

With its first episode now out, Fallout season 2 just released a new trailer teasing the rest of the season, including some key moments to come, like the dramatic reunion between Lucy (Ella Purnell) and her father Hank (Kyle Maclachlan). As the show heads to New Vegas, there is a lot to look forward to in the new episodes.

The new trailer starts with the Brotherhood of Steel, as the leader of the Knights of San Fernando, Quintus, tells Maximus: "Together, we will fulfill our promise to make better this fallen world". As Kumail Nanjiani's new character puts it next, that might mean "civil war". The footage goes on to show the problems faced by the vaults and Lucy and The Ghoul's journey towards New Vegas, as well as some flashbacks.

There's not much that we haven't seen in previous trailers before, although we do get a very brief look at the anticipated father-daughter reunion in the last few seconds of the trailer. With a stunned Lucy, we can hear Hank's voice saying: "My little sugar bomb."

Check out the full trailer below:

As we see in the new trailer, season 2 of the Prime Video show will follow the events of the previous season, adding new cast members Macaulay Culkin and Kumail Nanjiani. Make sure to check our Fallout season 1 ending recap to remember everything that happened – and don't worry, it doesn't use AI.

In our Fallout season 2 review, we praised this new chapter, writing: "Prime Video's live-action TV adaptation of Fallout remains fun as hell, and kicks it up a notch by bringing New Vegas to life with stunningly accurate set designs and franchise Easter eggs galore. While the flashbacks to the Ghoul's Hollywood actor past prove to be the most compelling part of the season, other plotlines make it all feel a little overcrowded in the end."

