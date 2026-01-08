Fallout season 2, episode 4 just saw Lucy embrace her violent side, and Ella Purnell kind of loved it

Fallout season 2 star Ella Purnell has shared her reaction to Lucy MacLean's "scandalous" violent turn in episode 4 – and it's safe to say, she dug it. So much so, in fact, that the actor reckons it's her "favorite part" of the Prime Video adaptation's second chapter.

"I couldn't believe it. Coming from any other character, you'd be like, ‘Yeah, it's just Fallout,' but just something about it being Lucy, it feels scandalous," a gushy Purnell told Deadline in a post-air interview. "It's like when you're like little sister goes out and gets a little wild – it's crazy.

"Very fun to see that side of her, to play that side of her, and also, a new experience for me. I haven't done that a lot in my career," she continued. "I didn't know how it was gonna turn out. It turned out good, thank God, I think."

Directed by Stephen Williams, 'The Demon in the Snow' sees Lucy wake up in the New California Republic camp and discover she's been hooked up to some sort of drip. Later, as she ditches the safe zone with The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), she starts suffering from itchiness and serious mood swings, which culminate in her losting all inhibitions and gleefully murdering a bunch of Elvis impersonators on the outskirts of New Vegas. Turns out, the substance was Buffout and now she's addicted to the stuff...

"She's very tough, she’s very brave, I think much braver than I would be, given the circumstances," added Purnell. "But to play a character who truly doesn't conceive the notion of death for just five minutes of the day, that suddenly there's no stakes, it changes all the tension in the scene, changes all the tension that drives the character. And I get to play with some comedy in there, it was really fun."

Fallout season 2 continues on Wednesday, January 14. Never miss an episode with our Fallout season 2 release schedule. For more, check out our guide to the Fallout season 2 timeline or our breakdown of all the Fallout season 2 Easter eggs we've spotted so far.