Fallout season 2, episode 4 just saw Lucy embrace her violent side, and Ella Purnell kind of loved it

"I get to play with some comedy in there, it was really fun"

Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season 2 star Ella Purnell has shared her reaction to Lucy MacLean's "scandalous" violent turn in episode 4 – and it's safe to say, she dug it. So much so, in fact, that the actor reckons it's her "favorite part" of the Prime Video adaptation's second chapter.

"I couldn't believe it. Coming from any other character, you'd be like, ‘Yeah, it's just Fallout,' but just something about it being Lucy, it feels scandalous," a gushy Purnell told Deadline in a post-air interview. "It's like when you're like little sister goes out and gets a little wild – it's crazy.

"She's very tough, she’s very brave, I think much braver than I would be, given the circumstances," added Purnell. "But to play a character who truly doesn't conceive the notion of death for just five minutes of the day, that suddenly there's no stakes, it changes all the tension in the scene, changes all the tension that drives the character. And I get to play with some comedy in there, it was really fun."

