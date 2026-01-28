X-Men Annual #1 turns the team into sentient drawings in a comic within a comic to battle a villain who controls "imagination itself"

The X-Men are about to embark on one of their weirdest adventures ever in X-Men Annual #1, which pits them against a villain known as The Creationist with power over "imagination itself." The team will venture into a drawing to defeat the villains, appearing as unfinished pencil drawings among a fully rendered world.

X-Men Annual #1 is written by Ryan Stegman and drawn by lead artist Steve Skroce along with additional pages from Sanford Greene and Stegman himself.

We've got your first look at pages from the annual here by Skroce, showing off the members of the Uncanny X-Men alongside special guest star Jean Grey, the Phoenix. It also gives a glimpse of how the X-Men will look as unfinished art in a world of stories in a page by Stegman.

Check it out:

"When an all-new mutant menace known as the Creationist forces four artists to visualize monsters that tear through reality, the X-Men must survive an attack where imagination itself becomes the enemy," reads Marvel's official synopsis for X-Men Annual #1. "Now they have to stop the Creationist before his nightmare visions consume the world."

The annual spins out of the ongoing Uncanny Gail Simone and artist David Marquez which focuses on a team based out of Louisiana led by Gambit and Rogue who are training a squad of mysterious young mutants.

The entire X-Men line is about to enter a new era known as 'Shadows of Tomorrow' that brings some shake-ups to the series that are part of the franchise, though Uncanny X-Men remains as one of the flagship X-Men titles.

X-Men Annual #1 goes on sale March 4. For more, check out the best X-Men comics of all time.