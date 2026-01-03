Could Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man be teeing up a core part of the X-Men’s future?

Following the release of the latest Wonder Man trailer, some interesting images have begun flooding Marvel Studios' social media accounts, hinting at the role superpowers will play in the new show. While it might seem obvious for a franchise that's built on superhumans, up until now, the trailers have made a conscious effort to hide Simon Williams' (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) powers, and now it's clear to see why.

The exceptionally put-together new preview finally revealed some of the many powers Williams has, which he’s putting on the back burner to make it big in Hollywood. Unfortunately, it looks like Damage Control is keen to flag and restrain anyone with an enhanced spring in their step, which will make things difficult for Simon. The Marvel Studios X account has highlighted this, courtesy of close-ups of newspapers and trade magazines reporting that cast and crew on projects are required to sign a “Doorman” policy that verifies they are just talented actors without any extra special perks.

For the uninformed, the aforementioned policy might mean nothing, but it’s worth noting that Doorman is actually the name of a teleporting superhero who was a member of the West Coast Avengers and is set to be played in the show by Byron Bowers (via ComicBookMovie). His powers weren't some happy accident, though. DeMarr Davis, aka Doorman, was, in fact, a mutant, just like Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and the impending X-Men, who are set to arrive at some point in the MCU.

Keeping this in mind, it’s likely the show will rewrite Simon Williams' origin story, as Ms. Marvel's was, making him a mutant rather than, in the comics, a creation of Baron Zemo (played in the MCU by Daniel Brühl). It’d be a great way not only to explain why Williams has remained off the radar for so long in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also to slowly integrate a new batch of Children of the Atom further down the line.

Of course, we’ll be seeing some mutants from a different reality when Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and some OG X-Men join the fight against Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026. For every other MCU movie and show on the way, check out our guide here.