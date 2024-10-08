Metaphor: ReFantazio borrows Persona's iconic calendar system, but devs say players don't need to "worry about missing out on activities due to time constraints"

Metaphor: ReFantazio marks the beginning of a brand-new title from Atlus' Studio Zero, but the upcoming JRPG still borrows plenty from Persona - including its unique calendar system.

With just a few days to go before the monumental Metaphor release, the mastermind director behind Atlus' beloved Persona and Shin Megami series reveals in an interview with Quest Daily how the calendar system has evolved - and why fans shouldn't worry too much about time being restrictive. "You're going on a journey in Metaphor, so each area has different activities," Katsura Hashino explains.

"You could be milking an animal in one place or bungee jumping in another. There's a wide variety of things to do." Engaging in such activities isn't limited to any one destination, either. Players can pass the time doing basic real-world tasks in-game that add to its immersion, like reading a book or taking care of laundry. There's also no need for fans to worry about missing out on anything at all, according to Hashino.

"We didn't want players to feel limited by time," states the director. "You'll be able to return later to places you've visited using a fast travel system, so you can do everything you want without feeling rushed." As someone who chronically worries about missing out on important moments in games, I'm relieved - especially as the lead previously described how the new JRPG "offers a lot more freedom" than the studio's predecessors.

