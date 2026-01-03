Metaphor: ReFantazio lead says "the desire is still there" to make a fantasy game, but the team's more interested in "how we can evolve our JRPG and what it looks like"

News
By published

"It's coming to a turning point where we want to really take it to the next level in terms of how our JRPGs are"

Metaphor: ReFantazio&#039;s protagonist smiles at his fairy companion, Gallica in an anime-style cutscene.
(Image credit: Atlus / Sega)

Persona 3, 4, 5, and Metaphor: ReFantazio director Katsura Hashino says Atlus' Studio Zero still has a "desire" to create fantasy games after the release of its 2024 JRPG gem, but more than that, the devs are looking for ways to "evolve our JRPG and what it looks like."

Although Metaphor: ReFantazio isn't a Persona game, it still took clear inspiration from Atlus' previous works in a number of ways, from its calendar system to the return of social links (even if it gave those a new name). Going forward, though, it sounds like Hashino and his team are considering spicing things up even more, as he states in an interview with Game Informer.

Asked if the Metaphor: ReFantazio team has now satisfied its urge to create a fantasy game, Hashino responds, "I think the desire is still there. I’m not sure if it’s deepened or dissipated, but it's still there."

Hashino has clearly been thinking a lot about the future of JRPGs lately, recently suggesting that the genre is entering a third iteration he calls "JRPG 3.0" – something he hopes his next game will be part of. Considering his excellent track record, I'm excited to see what he has in store.