Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio creator says he wants to create "JRPG 3.0," fundamentally changing the genre's "structure and presentation"

JRPGs could see a complete overhaul in the near future

Strohl, Gallica, the protagonist, and Hulkenberg in a Metaphor: ReFantazio anime cutscene screenshot.
(Image credit: Atlus / Sega)

Speaking at Korean gaming conference G-Star 2025, Metaphor: ReFantazio and modern Persona director Katsura Hashino says that the JRPG genre is entering its third iteration he calls "JRPG 3.0." During a talk called 'When experience becomes memory – designing lasting impressions through art and structure' with art director Shigenori Soejima, Hashino discusses where he sees the future of the JRPG as a genre.

During the talk, which was reported by 4gamer, Hashino discusses how the genre has evolved through the ages. He separates JRPGs into three eras: JRPG 1.0 is the style of JRPGs of the past, JRPG 2.0 represents games of the present, and JRPG 3.0 embodies the JRPGs yet to come.

