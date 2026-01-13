JRPG maestro behind Persona and Metaphor ReFantazio has been playing Clair Obscur Expedition 33, says "there's a lot of careful love that's gone into it" and it's "very well made"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive took a bit of a tour through Japan in the aftermath of the game's release, sitting down to chat with several games veterans, with a particular emphasis on the lead creators of the RPGs that inspired the team. One of those veterans was Katsura Hashino, known for his work leading multiple entries in the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series, and most recently as chief of the new Atlus group, Studio Zero, and its debut title Metaphor: ReFantazio. Hashino met Sandfall and played Clair Obscur himself, and had no shortage of praise for the game.

Speaking with Game Informer, Hashino says, "I actually had a chance to meet the team that created this game because they were visiting Japan. It was great meeting them. They gave me a copy of the game and I've been playing through it. I haven't gotten to the end, so it's hard to comment on it just yet, but of what I've seen, I've noticed there's a lot of careful love that's gone into it. It's very well made and crafted very deeply.