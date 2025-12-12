Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi shouts out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 after its director said the JRPG icon "inspired me to become a game dev"

The JRPG-inspired game just swept up at The Game Awards 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 just enjoyed a record-breaking night at The Game Awards 2025 by sweeping nine trophies out from Geoff Keighley's closet, and the game's director, Guillaume Broche, took the opportunity to thank the man who inspired him to become a game dev in the first place and influenced the entire genre that led up to Clair Obscur.

"I want to extend a thank you to the unsung hero of this industry: the people who make tutorials on YouTube on how to make a game, because we had no idea how to make a game before," Broche said during his acceptance speech for Game of the Year. "And I'll extend a personal thank you to an important man in my life, Mr Hironobu Sakaguchi, who made me fall in love with games and inspired me to become a game dev."

