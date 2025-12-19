Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director says the award-sweeping hit is "very different from traditional JRPGs": "Currently, in France there's a movement to make FRPGs"

By published

Sandfall Interactive had "absolutely no intention" making a JRPG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33&#039;s Gustave in a French-inspired outfit
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche claims that Sandfall Interactive never intended to make a JRPG and instead wanted to make something French. Since the launch of the record-breaking game, he thinks there's been a movement to create FRPGs in his home country.

In an interview with DenFamiNicoGamer that's been translated by GamesRadar+, the French director says that while JRPGs inspired the team, it was never its intention to create a Japanese game. "When many Western development teams make a JRPG-style game, they call on Japanese people for character design or music," Broche says. "Or try to imitate the Japanese style in some way. But we had absolutely no intention of doing things like that."