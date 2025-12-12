Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets free update to ring in record-breaking The Game Awards GOTY win: "New weapons, new quest, new boss"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive made out like a bandit at The Game Awards 2025, collecting more trophies than any previous nominee and claiming the ultimate Game of the Year award in the end. To mark the occasion, as director Guillaume Broche announced in his speech, the French JRPG has a free content update rolling out tonight.

"If you remember, we promised some content a few months ago," Broche said. "I'm very happy to say that it's releasing now and you can just go home and play it. It's free. New weapons, new quest, new boss. Just cool stuff."

Broche is presumably referring to a summer tease of "new content," though he also said in August that "we may be cooking" a little something for post-launch.

Joined by a platoon of colleagues likewise sporting the Frenchest attire possible, Broche remarked, "What a weird timeline for us." The beret getup, which will be familiar to folks who unlocked similar skins in Expedition 33, was "supposed to be a joke," but Sandfall ended up taking the stage many, many times throughout the show.

Broche thanked the Sandfall team, publisher Kepler Interactive, the cast and support staff on the game, and the "unsung hero" of games: the people who make game dev tutorials on YouTube. "We had no idea how to make a game before," Broche said.

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi also got a special shoutout from Broche as the man who "made me fall in love with games and inspired me to become a game dev."

Expedition 33's many players got a thank you as well. "Your endless arguing about which ending is a good one, that's wonderful to read," Broche said.

"You changed our lives, you changed the studio's life, it's really wonderful, thank you. For those who come after," he concluded.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 controversially wins Best Independent Game at The Game Awards, Sandfall devs dedicate it to indies "who put creativity first" and "push forward with limited resources."