Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets free update to ring in record-breaking The Game Awards GOTY win: "New weapons, new quest, new boss"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive made out like a bandit at The Game Awards 2025, collecting more trophies than any previous nominee and claiming the ultimate Game of the Year award in the end. To mark the occasion, as director Guillaume Broche announced in his speech, the French JRPG has a free content update rolling out tonight.

"If you remember, we promised some content a few months ago," Broche said. "I'm very happy to say that it's releasing now and you can just go home and play it. It's free. New weapons, new quest, new boss. Just cool stuff."

