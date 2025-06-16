Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs tease "new content" as they eye up "a wide range of future improvements" for their hit JRPG love letter

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 might be a relatively short single-player RPG experience, but developer Sandfall Interactive clearly isn't close to being done with it yet as it teases "a wide range of future improvements," including "new content."

In a tweet posted on the official Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Twitter account today, Sandfall Interactive teases that it's considering a number of different ideas for its JRPG love letter going forward. "We're currently exploring a wide range of future improvements – from accessibility features to new content and all sorts of bits and bobs we're actively assessing," it writes. "Naturally, this also includes expanded localization options!

"While we don't have specific timelines or confirmed languages to share just yet, we wanted to let you know that it's very much on our radar," it continues, before channelling its inner Esquie: "Wheee!"

Sandfall Interactive has already released a handful of updates for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with the most recent one allowing you to rematch the RPG's toughest post-game boss and add new Act 3 challenge modifiers to increase the health of enemies. One of them even gives foes 100 times more health than usual, which is wild, especially with no pre-patch Maelle to obliterate everything in her path.

At this point, Sandfall Interactive isn't giving us any hints as to what this newly teased fresh content could be – I'm sure the most dedicated RPG players out there would probably appreciate even more challenge modifiers. Personally, though, I'd love some more Gestral Games to dive into.

