Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update lets you rematch the RPG's most punishing boss – and why stop there? New challenge modifiers let you multiply enemy HP x100

A new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update has arrived, featuring a variety of new features as well as some long-requested changes – including the ability to rematch Simon after defeating him, multiply enemy health, and more.

The official patch notes from developer Sandfall Interactive just went live on Steam, showing what's new and different in the beloved turn-based RPG. 1.3.0 first gives players the opportunity to take Simon on again after emerging victorious from what's arguably one of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's hardest challenges, in a change allowing fans to rematch the three-phase postgame boss that has come after frequent requests online.

Story Mode players hoping for a more peaceful experience are eating good with this update, too, as it increases parry and dodge windows by a whopping 40% while reducing incoming damage by 10%. It's important to note that this only applies to Story Mode, which means fans who prefer a more challenging time don't need to worry about anything being too easy – in fact, they can crank their difficulty up x100 if they so choose now.

That's because patch 1.3.0 contains some new challenge modifiers from Act 3 onward. With the ability to limit max player damage to 99,999 or 999,999 and multiply enemy HP by x2, x5, x10, x20, x50, or even x100, players can spice the game up to suit their own tastes. As a fan myself, I personally can't imagine granting my enemies 100 times more health, but I'm certain some combat sickos will do so – and probably prove successful afterward as well.

Other adjustments made to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 include bug fixes addressing some of the peskier problems flagged by players – 297 of them, to be precise. There are also a few handy localization tweaks and changes affecting in-game settings, like a couple of mouse and joystick sensitivity improvements, and the ability to manually rename save files, too. Patch 1.3.0 isn't the last of Sandfall's updates, either – "We continue!"



