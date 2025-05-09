Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's big Maelle nerf is even worse than we thought, as it turns out one of her best weapons was never meant to be so powerful in the first place

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 's first big update is here, and while it mainly focuses on squashing bugs, it turns out one powerful build is getting an even bigger nerf than previously anticipated.

Yesterday, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive revealed that it was going to be toning down the power of Stendhal – an incredibly strong skill learned by Maelle that could be used to decimate bosses and reach ridiculously high damage records. The devs "clearly overdid it" with a last-minute damage boost to the move, as it was "making it a bit too easy" to break the game. However, it's not the only thing to get nerfed in this patch.

Medalum, one of the strongest swords usable by Maelle and also a staple of the boss-eviscerating high-damage build that relied heavily on the juiced-up Stendhal, has also had a nerf, of sorts. In the weapon's case, it's actually because it was bugged, and shouldn't have been quite so strong in the first place.

If you upgrade Medalum all the way to level 20, it unlocks a third passive ability that makes burns deal double damage when Maelle is in her Virtuose Stance (which, itself, boosts her damage output to 200%). At least, that's what it was always supposed to do, as the patch notes state: "Fixed Medalum third Lumina doubling all damage in Virtuose Stance instead of doubling only Burn damage."

That's a significant change, as it means Maelle's 200% damage output was being inadvertently doubled again thanks to the sword. No wonder she was so easily able to wipe enemies out of her path.

As for Stendhal's nerf, the skill has had its damage reduced by a clean 40%, so it won't pack quite as large of a punch as it used to before. As Sandfall Interactive previously stated, though, it should still be "a strong single-hit skill with great synergy potential... just more in line with everything else."

Elsewhere, the patch notes reveal that the update takes aim at issues that would see everyone's bestie, Esquie, get stuck on things while traversing the world map, as well as the main party. Other bugs, like being unable to shoot while exploring "due to worn triggers," have also been ironed out.

