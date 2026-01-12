Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director praises the RPG sicko who managed to beat the most infamous boss by taking every hit without cheesing: "I tried to do it before release and I couldn't manage it"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive was merciful when it decided to make the game's most infamously punishing fight, the dastardly post-game superboss Simon, an optional encounter. Still, as is their call of duty, J'RPG completionists have been willfully tangling with the Expedition Zero madman and his giant sword since launch, but apparently not many of them come out on top without resorting to cheesy tactics.

Talking to GR+ sister publication Edge for its latest issue, Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche said no one has managed to "break the game" in any unintended ways, but what did impress him was an unnamed and apparently incredibly skillful player who managed to take down Simon without cheesing him at all - and also without avoiding any of his massive swings.

"What surprised me most was someone managed to beat [optional boss] Simon without cheesing and by taking every single hit and still win," said Broche. "That impressed me, because I tried to do it before release and I couldn't manage it."

Of course, those with buildcrafting in their blood, like GR's Austin Wood, have managed to break open Expedition 33's combat system to make mincemeat out of Simon, even on New Game+, on expert mode, and with an 100x health challenge modifier applied. Still, it's gotta be an RPG badge of honor to get a nod directly from the game's chief creative.

