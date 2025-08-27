Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs denied DLC plans, but now the French JRPG's director admits that may have changed: "We may be cooking"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead programmer Tom Guillermin and director Guillaume Broche seemingly dashed hopes for any DLC earlier this summer when Broche said French studio Sandfall Interactive was focusing on improving le JRPG it already had, but now, he's sprinkling spice: "We may be cooking," Broche says in a new interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays.

This adds a bit of meat to the slim hope Expedition 33 fans have been holding onto ever since lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen told a fan that, while there was "nothing concrete" about DLC to share, "we've always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the response so far, I'd say chances are good."

Though, Broche is still being as mysterious as he can, simply affirming to MrMattyPlays that, yes, "there may be" a post-launch plan, but it's "a bit too soon to say." He acknowledges that he'd recently met with people like Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima and "pretty much all my legends in the industry," over a three week trip across East Asia, "so I'm very happy about that."

But "I don't want to get into too much detail, because it's private stuff," Broche continues. "Usually, it's really just fun to hang around creators and get to know their way of thinking and, like, their philosophy about how to make a game."

"It's very fun to see how they manage to start again after a big project," Broche concludes.

