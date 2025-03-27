Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale

Better bring a flashlight

A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
(Image credit: Game Freak)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A just received a new trailer at Nintendo's surprise Direct livestream on March 27, which revealed a spooky new night mode that allows you to carry out assassin-style ambushes on other Pokemon trainers.

"People and Pokemon live easy-going lives in Lumiose City," a chipper trailer narrator says, "but, when night falls, the city's aura transforms.

"Highly skilled trainers are invited to participate in a tournament, the Z-A Royale," which is apparently instigated by slinking around in the shadows until someone notices you. Creepy, but it must be done.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube
Watch On

"Trainers await in 'battle zones,'" explains the trailer narrator. "If you're spotted, they'll challenge you to battle."

But don't get too paranoid. There's a way to avoid spontaneous nighttime skirmishes with rogue trainers – and it's to be an even bigger creep yourself.

To become the most dastardly stealth killer around, you should remain on the offensive and attack other trainers before they even see you lurking around Lumiose's dark street corners.

If successful in your ambush, "you'll land a surprise attack," says the trailer narrator, a unique combat mechanic that no other Pokemon game truly lets you accomplish. In Pokemon Legends: Z-A, these scrappy battles seem to happen purely on the wild roads of Lumiose City, a romantic background for a super-effective attack. And doesn't Slowpoke look so handsome in the moonlight?

Pokemon Legends' new Direct trailer also reveals the origin for its title – in the game, trainers begin at the starter rank Z and slowly work their way up to the more powerful A. Those who succeed at the task apparently "are said to have a wish granted" – no shooting stars required.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will allegedly introduce 27 new Mega Evolutions, leakers claim, and we can only hope Flygon gets its chance this time.

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

