Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale

Pokemon Legends: Z-A just received a new trailer at Nintendo's surprise Direct livestream on March 27, which revealed a spooky new night mode that allows you to carry out assassin-style ambushes on other Pokemon trainers.



"People and Pokemon live easy-going lives in Lumiose City," a chipper trailer narrator says, "but, when night falls, the city's aura transforms.



"Highly skilled trainers are invited to participate in a tournament, the Z-A Royale," which is apparently instigated by slinking around in the shadows until someone notices you. Creepy, but it must be done.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

"Trainers await in 'battle zones,'" explains the trailer narrator. "If you're spotted, they'll challenge you to battle."



But don't get too paranoid. There's a way to avoid spontaneous nighttime skirmishes with rogue trainers – and it's to be an even bigger creep yourself.

To become the most dastardly stealth killer around, you should remain on the offensive and attack other trainers before they even see you lurking around Lumiose's dark street corners.



If successful in your ambush, "you'll land a surprise attack," says the trailer narrator, a unique combat mechanic that no other Pokemon game truly lets you accomplish. In Pokemon Legends: Z-A, these scrappy battles seem to happen purely on the wild roads of Lumiose City, a romantic background for a super-effective attack. And doesn't Slowpoke look so handsome in the moonlight?



Pokemon Legends' new Direct trailer also reveals the origin for its title – in the game, trainers begin at the starter rank Z and slowly work their way up to the more powerful A. Those who succeed at the task apparently "are said to have a wish granted" – no shooting stars required.



Pokemon Legends: Z-A will allegedly introduce 27 new Mega Evolutions, leakers claim, and we can only hope Flygon gets its chance this time.