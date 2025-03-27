Shin Megami Tensei's overlooked action spin-off is coming back this summer after almost 20 years, and the OG JRPG's director hopes "things don’t end here"

Atlus is remastering another Shin Megami Tensei spin-off, and it's set to land later this summer.

At the March Nintendo Direct, Atlus announced Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - an updated version of its overlooked 2006 action roleplaying game Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army, which was actually the third game in the Devil Summoner series. It's all a little convoluted, but you don't need to worry about how it fits into the wider SMT-Persona-Verse since main man Raidou's adventures take place in the 1930s, well before any of Atlus's other massive romps.

Here's a look at its twisting detective tale and Raidou's right hand black cat (who's less annoying than Morgana, I promise):

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army — Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Regardless, Raidou Remastered is coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S on 19 June, with pre-orders opening up later today. Thanks to backward compatibility, it'll also be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 should that hybrid console be out come June. (We'll find out in next week's Direct.)

The remaster doesn't seem like a straight-up facelift, either. Atlus has stuffed more than 120 demons into the remaster, compared to the original's 70-odd collectible creatures. However, you'll still be capturing and fusing them, solving puzzles by gaining direct control over them around town, and summoning two demons to fight alongside you in combat. (The original only lets you bring one demon friendo to fights.)

Interestingly, Raidou got one sequel in 2008 that's not included in the package. But Atlus seems to be on a remastering streak at the moment between Persona 3 Reload, the Etrian Odyssey Collection, and a rumored Persona 4 remake, so anything's possible.

Plus, in a spotlight stream, the original game's director and frequent SMT producer Kazuyuki Yamai said he hopes "things don't end here" and Raidou could "play a role in the future."

