How to find all the God of War artefacts and earn the Curator trophy

If you're looking for all of the God of War artefacts then you've come to the right place, as we've been hard at work tracking them down. There are several good reasons for finding every one of these collectibles in God of War, with the first being that you'll earn a decent amount of Hacksilver for every completed set you sell. If you're a collector of virtual silverware, then another good reason is that you'll earn the Curator trophy once you've found all of these items.

There's some work to do if you want to find all of the God of War artefacts, as there are 34 in Midgard, six in Alfheim, and six in Helheim. If you're prepared to put the time in, this guide will help take the stress out of locating them all, so join us as we reveal all of the artefact locations so you can get collecting.

Check out our God of War artefact guide in the video below:

Lost and Found

LOCATION: Wildwoods

Around your home in the Wildwoods are four lost toys, which make up the Lost and Found artefact set. Hope they aren’t Atreus’ old toys.

1. There’s one Lost Toy lying on the floor in the same clearing as your home, but on the opposite side.

2. In the second clearing after you leave home, don’t go straight across the bridge. Instead go down the right hand side and underneath, and you’ll find a Lost Toy on the other side.

3. When you reach the circular stone structure in the Wild Woods, take the path to the right and keep left as you see the small, grassy platforms. Continue down here and go down the chain. Defeat the wolves, collect the loot and then you’ll find a Lost Toy on your right as you head back towards the chain.

4. In the area where you do your first frozen cog door puzzle, there’s a huge door on the opposite one to the gate you need to pass through for the story. Head through here, kill some more wolves, and there’s a Lost Toy on the ground in the top right corner.

Faces of Magic

LOCATION: The River Pass

In the vast area of The River Pass there are nine masks to find that make up the Faces of Magic artefact set.

1. Head down the chain next to the Wildwood’s Edge Mystic Gateway. Follow the corridor along and pick up the first mask next to the downed knight.

2. From Brok’s shop, head over to the right and drop down onto the platform with another dead soldier to find another Face of Magic.

3. After the big spike puzzle, open the door that lets you out and clamber up the platform. Just to the right is the third scary mask.

4. After you step into the fresh snowy air of the area outside the spike trap, head along the cliff edge and to the left, where there’s another soldier grasping a mask with his cold dead hands.

5. Inside the caves leading away from the area where you fight the second troll, there’s a small raised platform off to the left covered in runes. Climb all the way up and there you’ll find the mask.

6. In the burnt out village, head over to the second to last hut - the one that falls down if you hit it - and go around behind it to find the mask.

7. Take the giant block that’s down on in the Lower Witch’s Caverns and push it forward until it falls in the water. Use it to reach the platform where there’s a soldier guarding a mask.

8. Down the slope from the well that leads from the Lower Witch’s Caverns to the Witch’s Woods, there’s another dead soldier with a mask you can nab.

9. There's a second Faces of Magic in the Witch's Woods, but it's incredibly easy to miss unless you get yourself in the right position. Head up the chain to the platform with the Nornir chest on it. Go right up to the wall of trees in front of you and move your way slowly to the right, eventually you'll spot a downed soldier, and if you move slowly the prompt to collect the mask will appear.

Abandon Ship

LOCATION: Lake of Nine

Dotted around the Lake of Nine are nine beautiful figureheads that make up the Abandon Ship artefact set.

1. Over at the Forgotten Caverns, there’s a figurehead up on the higher platform that you access from the gold chain near the boat dock. It’s nestled in the rocks on the side opposite the chest with the spooky face on.

2. On the Cliffs of Raven, head for the chain by the dead giant. Up on that platform, next to the sipher chest, is another Abandon Ship figurehead next to the skeleton with the shield.

3. The Lookout Tower is home to another figurehead that’s handily trapped by some spikes. Use the wooden spinner above the Nornir chest on the beach to retract the spikes, and then claim your prize.

4. On the main bridge from Tyr’s Temple, head down the stairs to the left. There’s a dead soldier clutching a figurehead

5. Head over to the dock at the Niflheim realm tower and go up the lift. There’s another figurehead lurking amongst the barrels next to a dead body to the left of the big door.

6. At the top of the Helheim tower there’s another Abandon Ship artefact, next to the dead soldier to the right of the giant door. You might just have to kill a few things before you can pick it up though.

7. At the top of the Alfheim realm tower there’s a Mystic Gateway outside the main door, and just to the right of that there’s another dead chap with a figurehead.

8. At the Stone Falls, there’s another figurehead by a dead guy lying at the very top on the left of the red chest. But there might be some witches there that try to stop you.

9. On the Isle of Death, climb all the way to the top area with the shipwreck. To the left of this area, there’s a pile of rocks. Use your axe to explode the red cask hidden among them to reveal the location of the figurehead beyond.

Continue to Page 2 for more God of War artefacts