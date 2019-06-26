How to get the God of War Valkyrie armor, the magic boosting, best looking set in the game

If you're looking for a set of gear that looks seriously cool, then the God of War Valkyrie armor definitely ticks that box. Ok, so it may not be the best armor available in God of War, but it does give your magic attacks a boost by increasing Runic damage and reducing Runic attack cooldowns, as well as providing you with an Unstoppable Aura that prevents enemies from interrupting your attacks. Even if those perks alone don't provide enough encouragement you to find the God of War Valkyrie armor, you should still track it down to make Kratos look damn good - he deserves it.

Check out our video below for how to get the God of War Valkyrie armor:

How to get the God of War Valkyrie armor

First kill all the valkyries. Okay, you only have to kill three to get the armor but you will have to slaughter every valkyrie in the game if you want to fully upgrade it. There are a few catches, though. Firstly, don’t even think about going near a valkyrie until you’re at least level 6 or 7. They are HARD bosses to kill, and some of the toughest enemies in the game. Secondly you’ll need to have completed the story mission ‘The Magic Chisel’ in order to open all the Sealed Odin Chambers that hide them. You'll also need to have unlocked the realms of Niflheim and Muspelheim by finding the four cipher pieces each requires.

Assuming you’ve got the chisel and access to Niflheim and Muspelheim then you can get the armor. Finding your first valkyrie starts the side mission ‘Prove your Valour’ that tracks all the others on the map. So, if you haven’t done that yet head to Midgard where four of the valkyrie live. Check out the Hidden Odin chambers at Mason’s Finale, Witches Cave Lower Level, the Foothills, or the Mountains to find one.

When you have the Valkyrie on the map, go for Olrun in Alfheim because she’s easiest to reach. Kill her and you’ll get the Waistguard of the Valkyrie which has a chance of giving you a runic blessing to boost your runic attacks. Gondul in Muspelheim and Hildr in Niflheim are a little tricker though because you’ll have to play through each realms' respective challenges. Let’s take Muspelheim first: to reach Gondul you’ll have to complete the first 5 Muspelheim challenges, as she’s the sixth and final test. Defeat her and you’ll get the Gauntlets of the Valkyrie which can refresh all runic cooldowns when you make a runic kill

Finally, you’ll have to go to Niflheim to reach Hildr. This is potentially the trickiest as she’s in a randomly generated maze full of toxic mist that kills you over time. She’s marked on the map at least so you can find her by checking that as you explore, but you might need to run the maze a few times to earn some of its specific rewards to make the mist more survivable. Defeat her and you’ll have the Cuirass which can activate the Unstoppable Aura perk that prevents attacks being interrupted.

How to upgrade the God of War Valkyrie armor

To get the most from your new armor you’ll need to upgrade it by killing all the other valkyries, as the first level upgrade requires the Asgardian steel they drop, as well as the Perfect Asgardian Steel you’ll get from the Queen, Gondul, Rota, Eir and Olrun. You’ll also need some Mist Echoes from Niflheim to upgrade the Cuirass’ first level. For the final upgrades you’ll need to visit Niflheim for Haze Weave, Aesirbane and Niflheim alloy.

Get through all that however and you'll have some of the nicest looking armour in the game. You are a god after all. You're worth it.

God of War tips | Best God of War armor | God of War Jotnar Shrine locations | God of War Nornir chests guide | How to beat the God of War Valkyries | God of War treasure maps | God of War Niflheim tips | How to get the God of War mist armor | God of War Muspelheim tips | How to get the God of War fire armor | God of War Eyes of Odin guide | God of War artefact guide | God of War ending | God of War secret ending | God of War spoilers | God of War secrets