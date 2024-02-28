If you're wondering how long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth then this isn't a surprise, as the entire Final Fantasy series is renown for epic storylines and sprawling worlds that you can completely lose yourself in as you explore. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is no slouch in this regard, and with 14 story chapters to progress through plus a long list of optional side quests and challenges to keep you busy if you engage with them. As always individual mileage may vary, but I've put together this overview of how long to beat Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to give you a general idea of the time commitment required.

How long does it take to finish Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The answer to how long it will take to finish Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth depends significantly on your approach to the game, as the scope of it is huge and there are many side quests along with myriad challenges to beat. If you solely focus on the main story and push through with minimal distractions then you can finish it in around 40 to 50 hours, though one of my colleagues managed it in about 35 hours at a push. If you're looking for a fuller experience while reaping the additional benefits from completing side quests and exploring the wider world, then that will significantly increase your playtime to around 70 to 75 hours, and if you're going for full completion of all challenges, from combat simulations to becoming a Queen's Blood master, then you'll need to commit over 100 hours to the cause.

So, how long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in summary:

35-50 hours for just the main story

for just the main story 70-75 hours for the story plus side quests and exploration

for the story plus side quests and exploration 100+ hours for full completion

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission