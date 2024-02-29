The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival puzzles will seriously test your skill and understanding of Queen's Blood, the fully-formed card battle game that features heavily in your adventures. If you fought your way through to victory in the tournament aboard the Shinra-8 in the previous chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth then you should already have a solid knowledge of how things work, but these challenges are a little different as the head to head element is removed and instead you need to make your moves in the correct order to secure a win. If you're struggling to figure out the perfect play, then refer to the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival puzzle solutions below to beat every challenge.

Where are the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival puzzles?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

When you reach the Costa del Sol in Chapter 6, you'll need to complete various minigames around the island to unlock Companion Cards, which are used to purchase Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth beachwear outfits so you can progress with the storyline. For one of these, Cloud will team up with Regina to play Card Carnival in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is basically a single-player puzzle version of Queen's Blood. Your opponent's cards are already laid out, so you need to play all of your own cards tactically against them in order to secure enough points for a victory.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival puzzle solutions

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Laid out below are the Final Fantasy 7 Card Carnival puzzle solutions that I have discovered by working my way through the challenges – note that more puzzles are unlocked after you've completed the initial three. There may be other solutions that also work, in terms of card placement and order, but the ones listed here have been verified as Victory plays. To use these solutions, simply select and play the cards from your deck in the indicated order onto the corresponding numbered tiles of the board.

Cards del Amor Challenge Round 1 (Three-Card Stud)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Fleetwing Zu Quetzalcoatl

First-Time Reward: Card #023 - Fleetwing (Standard)

Cards del Amor Challenge Round 2 (Go for Choco-Broke)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Fat Chocobo Posh Chocobo Chocobo & Moogle

First-Time Reward: Card #109 - Posh Chocobo (Legendary)

Cards del Amor Challenge Round 3 (Mischief-Making Moogles)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Moogle Trio (adds Moogle Mage and Moogle Bard) Moogle Mage Fleetwing Moogle Bard Grasslands Wolf

First-Time Reward: Card #110 - Moogle Trio (Legendary)

Once you've beaten the first three Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival puzzles, you'll receive the Companion Card for Cloud and can move on with the story. However, there are more puzzles to solve and Queen's Blood cards to be won if you interact with the Card Carnival stand to carry on.

Spears and Needles

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Spearhawk Spearhawk Cactuar Quetzalcoatl

First-Time Reward: Card #031 - Spearhawk (Standard)

Sea Devil by Night

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Security Officer (gets destroyed) Sea Devil Sea Devil Mandragora (get destroyed, adds Mandragora Minion) Mandragora (get destroyed, adds Mandragora Minion) Mandragora Minion Mandragora Minion (gets destroyed)

First-Time Reward: Card #032 - Sea Devil (Standard)

A Kingly Clash

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Zu Zu Tonberry King Deathwheel (destroys cards, strengthens Tonberry King) Deathwheel (destroys cards, strengthens Tonberry King) Mindflayer (destroys cards, strengthens Tonberry King)

First-Time Reward: Card #035 - Tonberry King (Standard)

Power-Down Practice

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Archdragon (destroys card) Archdragon (destroys card) Quetzalcoatl

First-Time Reward: (none)

