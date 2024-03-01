Knowing how to upgrade weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will help give you a boost in combat, as you'll access to new weapon skills and stat boosts as you develop your skills. However, the process for this can be somewhat confusing, especially if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is your first visit to this particular RPG world or you've been away for some time. To help you get up to speed, here's what you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth weapon upgrades and how to use them.

How to use Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth weapon upgrades

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To upgrade weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the first thing you want to do is equip and use them as much as possible. By using a weapon ability regularly you'll increase your proficiency with it, and once that is maxed out you can then use that ability in combat even when you have a different weapon equipped. Take a look at the proficiency bonus requirements for the ability to level it up faster, which can be found in the Materia & Equipment menu by selecting the specific weapon in question.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There's also the Upgrade Weapons screen itself, which can be accessed from the main menu. Here you can select an equipped weapon, then press Triangle to Set Weapon Skills, before selecting a Materia to swap out and change or augment your current Weapon Skills. Note that this seems to have the same effect as swapping out Materia through the Materia & Equipment menu

(Image credit: Square Enix)

However, in both the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Upgrade Weapons screen and the Materia & Equipment menu, once you've selected your weapon a prompt will appear to press Start to access the Auto-Upgrade Settings. There, you can choose to let the game automatically equip your weapon skills as you unlock them, so you don't have to think about managing weapon upgrades yourself. There are three settings you can select, depending on your style of play:

Balanced - equips skills that balance defense and offense

- equips skills that balance defense and offense Prioritize Attack - equips skills that boost offense

- equips skills that boost offense Prioritize Defense - equips skills that boost defense

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission