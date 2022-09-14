What to do after the Grounded Oak Lab

Wondering what do after the Grounded Oak Lab? After finding BURG.L under the Oak Tree, players need to find super chips for him - the first of which is in the Hedge Lab. Finding computer chips for BURG.L is going to be the driving motivator for exploring and progress from this point on, and the first main one that you know of is inside the Hedge Lab - though getting inside and up there isn't easy. Fortunately, we'll show you what to do after the Oak Lab in Grounded, and where to go to reach the Hedge Lab.

What to do after the Oak Lab in Grounded

(Image credit: Obsidian)

After the Oak Lab in Grounded, players need to head to the Hedge, the giant shrubbery in the lower right hand corner, and find their way up to the Hedge lab - not easily done. The interlocking network of branches, ziplines and hidden rooms up there basically serves as a vertical maze, where you have to work out how to get up through the hedge. If you're still adjusting to the game, make sure you've read our Grounded tips to prepare.

The specific place you need to go is the lower left (West) side of the Hedge, which hugs the back corner of the yard. As you approach, look for the giant electrical plug socket embedded in the house wall - there's a plug with a wire leading under the hedge. Follow the wire until you find a green paper clip - the "Hedge Ascent" landmark. This isn't the Hedge Lab though - it's just the beginning of your trek there.

How to reach the Hedge Lab in Grounded

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Above we've set up a basic map to take you through the Hedge, from the Hedge Ascent all the way to the Hedge Lab and the Super Chip you're here to get. Keep in mind that if you fall off the branches at any point in this process - you're screwed. Even assuming you survive the drop, you'll have to start again from the paperclip. Consider bringing the ingredients for a Lean-To to set your respawn point around stage 5 or 6 on the map above, just in case you're killed, and a Dandelion Tuft to help manage any falling along the way.

Speaking of which, we'll take you through the map and the phases laid out above. The red circles mark key locations, while red lines represent walking paths, and blue lines represent ziplines. With that in mind here's the route in more detail:

Hedge Ascent/Paperclip. Start by working your way up the paperclip and into the branches. You'll be going up as much as you go forward in this maze, as the Hedge Lab is someway above the ground. Make your way past the Field Station and hook around the branches towards the next marker. Apricop Punch-O/Juice Box. This carton of juice caught in the branches is your goal. When you reach it, feel free to drink some juice to restore hunger and thirst, then take the zipwire next to it across to the East. Crossroads. This isn't a major landmark or anything, but once you come off the zipwire, turn back and through the Raw Science towards the lab on the North side. No, this isn't the lab you want either - there's a fair few in the Hedge that you'll need to pass through first. Surveyor Scanner Station: Inside the lab station are several RUZ.T droids you'll have to kill, but there's also some basic resources. Cut through them and at the dead end is a wall lever with "Pull…?" on it. Do that - it'll activate the Surveyor Scanners in every single Field Station, a vital resource. This actually isn't mandatory, but you really need to do this. Afterwards, head back to 3 and start climbing upwards, through the Spiderlings, and take a zipwire (very short, there's barely space for it) on the map to a small, higher lab. Raw Science Lab. This area is basically a single room with some Raw Science in the middle. Use it to orient yourself, gather some resources, then head North and down towards the next zipwire - this is the only time you'll have to drop through the branches rather than climb them. Zipline over to the North. Flingman Flying Disc. A huge frisbee stuck in the hedge, there'll be more spiderlings around here. Cross the frisbee to the other side, head up and to the left, and finally take the last zipline over towards the Hedge Lab. Hedge Lab. Annoyingly the lab isn't a single building, but a complex of small structures linked by branches and smaller ziplines. Your goal here is to find all four pieces of the password, which will allow you to open the main door near the beginning. They're very obvious - huge pieces of paper with writing on - but the area has lots of Spiderlings and even a dangerous Orb Weaver Jr. to contend with. Use our Grounded weapons page to find some good gear to prepare yourself.

Now that you're there, you can get the Superchip for BURG.L and go for the next phase of the game. Make sure to head back to base and stock up on resources and weapons first - you've earned it, and you'll need it.