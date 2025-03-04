Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle location

To capture the Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle for Samin's Research Report, you need to head to the Iceshard Cliffs, where the insects are found rolling up snow into balls that are normally used for loading up with icy slinger ammo. Unlike much of the endemic life in MH Wilds however, the Rime Beetle is marked on your map, so you can set a waypoint and search for them from the moment you're in the area. We'll explain the process in our guide below, and how you can capture the Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds for Samin's side quest.

How to capture the Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image: © Capcom) To get the MH Wilds Rime Beetle, you need to head to the Iceshard Cliffs, the Fourth major area unlocked as part of the campaign in Monster Hunter Wilds during Chapter 2. Once you arrive at the cliffs, open the map and check through the icon filter until you find a Rime Beetle. They can appear in varying numbers and locations, though we found them around Area 2. They're not hard to spot either - unlike other endemic life, like Monster Hunter Wilds Tracktail Lizard, they'll be marked as an interactive object, though don't interact with them! Getting frost ammo off them will delete the Beetle as part of the process.

Instead, get out your Capture Net and fire it at the Rime Beetle to scoop it up off the snow. At that point, you should get a little in the way of Guild Points and a new entry in the Endemic Life field guide. Then you just need to go back to the Windward Plains base camp and you can hand in Samin's Research Report. He'll give you 5 Honey and 10 Mandragora as a reward, as well as some Hunter Rank XP - not a lot, but considering how easy it is to do, you might as well.



