The Monster Hunter Wilds Bow is one of those weapons that is fairly simple to understand so is a great choice for beginners, but has a very high skill ceiling thanks to how deep the mechanics run. Believe it or not, there's more to it than just aiming and firing an arrow, although that is at the core of how the Bow works.

If you want to know how to use the Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds and become a master with this ranged weapon, you need to understand how to manage your stamina, utilise the mobility it offers, and learn the various moves available. The biggest benefit to the bow over the other ranged weapons is that it doesn't require ammo, but the coatings do require you to keep an eye on your Trick Arrow gauge. Here's how to use the Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds and its basic moveset.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Bow explained

The bow in Monster Hunter Wilds is a ranged option that's largely about targeted play and using specialised arrows to take down enemies through strategic strikes on specific parts - it's all very Hawkeye. The short version is that you use the Tracer arrow to mark a specific section of a monster, then use specific coatings and arrows to inflict damage and conditions that best exploits the monster weakness. Keep in mind that the bow does have movement abilities attached for when you need to back away, though don't get it wrong - this is a weapon you don't want to use up close if you can avoid it. If you're working with other players in Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer, having them hold the monster's attention while you attack from a distance is a massive help.

Ready Tracer explained

The first, and arguably most important mechanic for the Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds, is Ready Tracer. This move fires an arrow with a flare attached, and rather than immediately disappearing when it makes contact with a monster, it stays lodged in their side. This acts as a homing beacon for all subsequent arrows that are fired while the flare is still lit.

This makes it perfect when you want to target a specific body part or wound, and moves that fire multiple arrows simultaneously such as Thousand Dragons and Focus Fire: Hailstorm are best suited for this.

Coatings and the Trick Arrow gauge explained

In the bottom-right hand corner of your HUD, you'll find your Trick Arrow gauge, above where you select which coating you want to equip. Every time you load a Tracer, this will consume part of your Trick Arrow gauge, as will equipping a coating. Coatings are essentially buffs and status effects you can apply to your arrows. Here's the full list:

Blast: Arrows inflict blast.

Arrows inflict blast. Close-Range: Increases damage but reduces range.

Increases damage but reduces range. Exhaust: Arrows inflict stun.

Arrows inflict stun. Paralysis: Arrows inflict paralysis.

Arrows inflict paralysis. Pierce: Arrows can pierce through enemies.

Arrows can pierce through enemies. Poison: Arrows inflict poison.

Arrows inflict poison. Power: Increases damage.

Increases damage. Sleep: Arrows inflict sleep.

Coatings aren't items, so you don't need to worry about managing, crafting, and storing specific ones, but each type of Bow can only use certain coatings. For example, the Expedition Tree can only equip Power and Poison coatings, while the Bone Tree can use Close-Range and Paralysis coatings. No matter which of the Monster Hunter Wilds full roster you're going up against, grab something that you think will best exploit their weaknesses accordingly.

Stamina explained

Stamina isn't unique to the bow, but it is the only ranged weapon that consumes stamina when firing, and the stronger an attack is, the more stamina it will consume. This means you need to keep a close eye on your stamina levels and balance the stronger attacks with weaker ones. Charging attacks also consume stamina, as does the Charging Sidestep move, which isn't an attack per se, but is an essential part of using the Bow's impressive mobility.

Bow moveset

Here are all of the basic Bow moves and attacks:

Shoot (hold to charge) PC: LMB PS: R2 XB: RT

Aim (hold) PC: RMB PS: L2 XB: LT

Quick Shot PC: F PS: Circle XB: B

Power Shot + Volley (during combo) PC: F -> F PS: Circle -> Circle XB: B -> B

Arc Shot (while aiming and charging a shot) PC: F PS: Circle XB: B

Charging Sidestep (while aiming) PC: Space + WASD (directional) PS: X + LS (directional) XB: A + LS (directional)

Flying Swallow Show (after Charging Sidestep) PC: R PS: Triangle XB: Y

Dragon Piercer PC: R + F PS: Triangle + Circle XB: Y + B

Thousand Dragons PC: LMB + R + F PS: R2 + Triangle + Circle XB: RT + Y + B

Select + Apply Coating PC: Mouse Wheel up/down -> R PS: L1 + Triangle / X -> Triangle XB: LB + Y/A -> Y

Ready Tracer (while charging a shot) PC: E PS: Square XB: X

Focus Fire: Hailstorm (while aiming) PC: Shift PS: R1 XB: RB



Ultimately, the Bow is a very handy ranged weapon, but it doesn't quite have the best range despite this. You can't sit too far away from your foe, or you'll see the out of range warning pop up. If your reticle is glowing orange when you're aiming, you're within critical distance, and will deal maximum damage, provided all of your shots hit. This is more important to keep in mind when using attacks like Thousands Dragons, which fire multiple arrows simultaneously.

You pretty much always want to fire off a Tracer shot when possible because these will ensure your arrows land and you can target specific wounds with ease, but as mentioned before, keep a close eye on your stamina. Consider using items and meals with stamina buffs before going into a big monster fight with something like the Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds.

If you time Charging Sidestep correctly and dodge right before an attack hits you, you'll perform Discerning Dodge, which is a secret move that fills up one segment of the Trick Arrow gauge. Learn how to do this consistently and you'll never be short of coatings and Tracers. Arc Shots also apply Tracers by default, but they're tough to land if the monster isn't stationary.

