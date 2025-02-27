How to use the Long Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Monster Hunter Wilds Long Sword is one of the more traditional weapons in the RPG, having been a staple in the series for a while now. It's exactly what it says on the tin: a huge sword that has some decent range and poke capabilities, but you'll still need to get up fairly close and personal to make the most out of it.

To become a Long Sword expert in Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll need to master the Spirit Gauge, which enables faster attacks that deal more damage. This isn't new to Wilds, but it has been revamped somewhat. This requires charging up via both normal and spirit attacks, both of which have different combos. It's a fairly simple weapon for beginners to pick up but the skill ceiling is incredibly high, so this Monster Hunter Wilds Long Sword guide teaches you everything you need to know.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Long Sword explained

The Long Sword in MH Wilds is comparatively simple weapon that is all about building up the Spirit Gauge, a little bar in the top left that changes color when you do certain attacks. A heightened spirit gauge allows you to do new, more powerful moves, but some of these can drain the gauge, meaning you'll have to build it back up again. The Long Sword is a Monster Hunter Wilds weapon that requires a mix of precision and planned thinking, setting up attacks that will either raise your power level, or unleash the energy you've been building up.

Long Sword Spirit Gauge explained

In the top-left hand corner of the HUD, beneath your health and stamina, you'll find your weapon sharpness, and beneath that, the Spirit Gauge. This has three levels, or colours, which determine how much damage your weapon does:

Grey: 1.0x

White: 1.02x

Yellow: 1.04x

Red: 1.1x

It's important to note this colour refers to the outline of the gauge, rather than the bar inside. You can increase the gauge by performing basic attacks, such as the Overhead Slash, Thrust, and Fade Slash.

Once the gauge is full, you should switch to using spirit attacks until the gauge changes colour. This means it's increased by one level. Spirit Trust and Spirit Blade I, II, and III are some examples. Using these will deplete the gauge, so as soon as the colour changes, switch back to using normal attacks. Charge the gauge again until it's full, switch to spirit attacks, rinse and repeat until eventually, the gauge and the outline both turn red. One key thing to remember is that Spirit Roundslash is the outlier, in that performing this also helps charge the gauge. It takes a few seconds to charge, but performing it successfully is one of the most effective ways of increasing your gauge level.

A red Spirit Gauge means you can now perform crimson attacks, which replace all of your normal attacks. These deal more damage and are performed quicker, simply leading to a higher DPS.

Long Sword moveset

Here are all of the basic Long Sword moves and attacks:

Overhead Slash PC: LMB PS: Triangle XB: Y

Thrust PC: RMB PS: Circle XB: B

Fade Slash PC: LMB + RMB PS: Triangle + Circle XB: Y + B

Spirit Slash PC: R PS: R2 XB: RT

Spirit Thrust PC: R + LMB PS: R2 + Triangle XB: RT + Y

Spirit Helm Breaker (after Spirit Thrust, when Spirit Gauge is white or higher) PC: LMB PS: Triangle XB: Y

Spirit Release Slash (after Spirit Helm Breaker, when Spirit Gauge is red) PC: R PS: R2 XB: RT

Special Sheathe (after attacking) PC: R + Space PS: R2 + X XB: RT + A

Iai Slash (after Special Sheathe) PC: LMB PS: Triangle XB: Y

Iai Spirit Slash (after Special Sheathe) PC: R PS: R2 XB: RT

Spirit Roundslash (hold and release) PC: R PS: R2 XB: RT

Foresight Slash PC: R + RMB PS: R2 + Circle XB: RT + B



Your goal should be to get a red Spirit Gauge as quickly as possible. Since the Long Sword doesn't have any form of guard, you should also master the art of evading enemy attacks and learning monster move patterns.

